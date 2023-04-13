Kylian Mbappe takes part in charity football match with hospitalised children after pledging loyalty to PSG

Kylian Mbappe took part in a charity match with underprivileged children at Stade de France soon after pledging loyalty to PSG.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe, a patron of the "Premiers de Cordée", played a football match with children from unprivileged backgrounds at the Stade de France on Wednesday. He has been associated with the organisation for the past six years and had previously participated in such charity activities as well.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We may be admired for the things we do, and we deservedly so, but they are the real heroes. They are the ones who fight real battles every day; we don't have struggles like that," he said.

"It's not hard to play for Paris-Saint-Germain or captain the French team; it's much harder to fight against illness every day, not knowing what the future will hold, if indeed there is a future. That's the true battle, and that's why I have endless admiration for these children, and why it's a pleasure for me not just to give them something, but to see all these little warriors fighting their daily battles."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid continue to harbour an interest in Mbappe but the forward made it clear he has no plans to abandon Paris Saint-Germain this summer and wants to win the Champions League with the French outfit. He has a contract with PSG until 2024 with an option for another 12 months which can be activated only by the player.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe should be in action with PSG on Saturday against Lens in a clash of Ligue 1's top two teams.