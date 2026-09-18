Swiss sportswear giant On has officially launched its highly anticipated move into football, securing Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé as the face of the brand alongside Premier League legend Thierry Henry, who steps into the pivotal role of Director of Football.

The Zurich-based brand, famous for its rapid rise in running technology through its signature CloudTec soles and radical LightSpray spray-on uppers, is looking to disrupt the traditional football boot market by blending high-performance Swiss engineering with contemporary pitch culture.

World Cup winner Mbappé takes centre stage in the partnership, acting as both a primary global ambassador and an active collaborator with On's product design teams.

On

Mbappé highlighted that the opportunity to build something entirely new and help shape tomorrow’s game was what drew him to the brand: "I want to bring my experience and perspective into what we create, push what’s possible through innovation, and always stay true to the joy of football. We have a shared dream, and this is only the beginning.”

Founder and co-CEO David Allemann echoed this ambition, stating that football does not need another sportswear brand doing more of the same, but rather new ideas and a fresh challenge to what is possible on the pitch, pavement, and runway.

On

Behind the scenes, Arsenal and France icon Thierry Henry has been quietly building the foundation for On’s football division since late 2025. In his new executive position, Henry will directly oversee player strategy, athlete relationships, and product direction.

Reflecting on his work with the brand over the past year, Henry noted the team's relentless curiosity and attention to detail, emphasising a player-first approach: "We want to listen to players, understand what they need and create something that can genuinely add to the game. I’m proud to be part of shaping what comes next.”

On

Central to this new division is the adaptation of On's LightSpray technology for elite football. The proprietary robotic manufacturing process sprays a continuous filament to create an exceptionally lightweight, seamless upper designed to fit like a second skin.

Swiss international and FC Barcelona star Sydney Schertenleib has also joined the roster to help pioneer and test products specifically engineered for the women's game.

To mark the announcement, world-renowned photographer Juergen Teller captured Mbappé, Henry, and Schertenleib inside the On Labs in Zurich, setting the bold new lineup right at the intersection of sport, innovation, and design.















