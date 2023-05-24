PSG dangle the carrot! Kylian Mbappe set for HUGE bonus if he rejects Real Madrid again to stay in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain will pay Kylian Mbappe a massive bonus if he agrees to stay at the club this summer instead of joining Real Madrid.

Mbappe still linked to Real Madrid

Striker will get huge bonus if he stays at PSG

But he won't extend contract to 2025

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe continues to be linked with a move away from the French capital, despite signing a contract extension last year that keeps him tied to the club until at least 2024. However, he stands to receive a significant payment if he opts to stay where he is, with €90 million (£78m/$97m) coming his way according to RMC Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old was expected to join Madrid last year when his contract at PSG was due to run out. However, he ended up agreeing to a new deal to continue his career alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar. The France star remains the hero at Parc des Princes as Messi and Neymar continue to be targeted by critics and the club's angry fans, and both could be on their way out of the club this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While PSG plan to keep the attacker for the long term, L'Equipe says Mbappe has no intention of activating the option to extend his current deal by another year until 2025. Next season could be his last in the PSG jersey, then, and it was reported this week that Madrid are considering another attempt to sign him in 2024, though they could opt to move for Erling Haaland instead.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The striker will hope to lead PSG to the Ligue 1 title this weekend when they meet Strasbourg. They will then finish off the season with a game against Clermont Foot on June 3.