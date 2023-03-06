- Mbappe's heartwarming gesture
- Gifted jersey to Nantes forward Ignatius Ganago
- Ganago's daughter passed away
WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe became Paris Saint-Germain's all-time highest scorer as he netted his 201st goal in the club's 4-2 win over Nantes on Saturday. In a heartwarming gesture after the game, the French international was seen gifting his jersey to opposition forward Ignatius Ganago, two weeks after his daughter died.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ganago's five-year-old daughter Chloe tragically passed away last month after suffering from an illness.
WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The reigning Ligue 1 champions will next face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Wednesday.