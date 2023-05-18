‘You might as well stop running’ - Kyle Walker labelled a ‘beast’ by Thierry Henry after Man City full-back drops another masterclass against Vinicius Junior

Kyle Walker has been labelled a "beast" by Thierry Henry after the Manchester City full-back dropped another impressive display against Vinicius Jr.

Man City beat Real Madrid 4-0

Walker won the battle against Vinicius

Hailed by Henry for his pace

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City full-back was undoubtedly the better player against Vinicius at the Etihad in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday where the Premier League outfit thrashed Real Madrid 4-0. On one occasion, the England international fell behind the winger but still came away with the ball comfortably which impressed Henry the most.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Walker is a beast. Whenever you have to run with him, you might as well stop running. At one point, he was way behind Vinicius, he just caught him, took the ball and looked at him and said 'bye'. When it comes to that, he is too good. He put him in his pocket in the quarter-final at the World Cup. He put a lot of players that are actually outstanding in his pocket. It is not easy to beat him. You have to give him a lot of credit," he told CBS Sports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walker himself was elated with his performance against Vinicius and questioned the lack of plan B of Real Madrid after he nullified the threat from the Brazilian.

"You've got to have a bit of arrogance like the attackers do, I believe in my pace and I go toe to toe with them. I believe I am bigger than him and can use my physical dominance. He's fantastic but you have to use your strengths. I just made it as difficult as possibly could for him," he told BT Sport after the match.

"I think in this team, what I have loved since I have come here everyone has their roles and responsibilities. Obviously, we've got Jack [Grealish], we've got Kevin [de Bruyne], we've got Erling [Haaland] but there is no stand out superstar and I think that is what gets us over the line more often than not where we don't just rely on one player. Obviously, Real Madrid have got fantastic players all over the pitch but Vinicius has been their best player. As soon as you nullify that main threat, have they got a plan B?" he added.

WHAT NEXT? Man City have booked a date with Inter in the Champions League final that is set to take place in Istanbul in June. Meanwhile, they have a Premier League fixture with Chelsea to deal with on Sunday.