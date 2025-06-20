Kyle Walker's former mistress Lauryn Goodman not ruling out more kids despite enduring 'horrendous' trolling on the back of affairs with Man City outcast

Kyle Walker's former mistress Lauryn Goodman has not ruled out having more kids despite enduring "horrendous" abuse from online trolls.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Ex-Love Island contestant Goodman is mother to two children fathered by England international defender Walker. His extramarital affairs have placed considerable strain on his relationship with wife Annie Kilner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Walker is still attempting to rebuild bridges there, with a loan move from Manchester City to AC Milan intended to help him restore stability to professional and private lives. Said move did not play out as planned, with another transfer being speculated on this summer.

THE GOSSIP

Goodman has little to do with Walker, outside of ensuring that he supports his entire family, and she is open to the idea of building a more suitable relationship and family home at some point in the future.

WHAT GOODMAN SAID

Goodman told Closer: "I haven’t been dating at the moment, life is so hectic and the kids have busy schedules. I always get men messaging me, but I’m just so focused on my family right now that I don’t want to waste my time and energy on anything else. When the time is right, then maybe."

She added when asked if more children could be on the cards: "I can’t see me having any more, but I thought that when I had Kairo and then I had Kinara and she’s been the best addition to our family. I couldn’t imagine life without her now. So I guess, never say never."

DID YOU KNOW?

Goodman has stepped out of the public eye over recent months, with the 34-year-old influencer saying of the unwanted attention that she attracted on the back of her flings with Walker: "The trolling is horrendous, constant and unnecessary. I understand people have opinions, but the levels these people take it to is not normal. We’re all human, how can anyone judge anyone else’s life when they don’t know them?

"Funnily enough, nobody has ever said anything negative to my face, it’s always been nice. I don’t think I’m what people expect when they meet me. I’m just like any other mum who wants to do the best for their children."

WHAT NEXT FOR WALKER?

Goodman has previously spoken of potentially moving abroad, with Dubai and Portugal appealing to her, with the latest reports suggesting that Walker has emerged as a transfer target for Premier League side Everton and Turkish outfit Fenerbahce - who are currently managed by former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.