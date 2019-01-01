Kovac: Chelsea star Kante is what Bayern are missing

The man in charge at the Allianz Arena concedes that his Bundesliga title-chasing side are lacking a controlling influence in a holding midfield role

boss Niko Kovac admits midfielder N’Golo Kante would be the perfect addition for his side, with a player of his ilk proving a big miss at the Allianz Arena.

The reigning champions are hardly short of options in the middle of the park.

They do, however, lack a world-class performer to operate as a shield in front of their defensive unit.

international Kante has shown himself to be among the best in the business at that role.

He is a two-time Premier League champion and World Cup winner and highly regard throughout the game, despite Maurizio Sarri moving him into a more advanced berth this season.

Kovac hopes he can find a player of Kante’s quality to slip into the Bayern side, with the Croat telling RMC: “Today, to succeed - and I'm going to take France as an example - you need a player like N'Golo Kante, someone cleaning up wherever he goes.

“Bayern Munich had this kind of player in the past, and today we do not have a player like him, and those who are here have to do this job, which means that defending is the task of every player.”

As things stand, another World Cup winner is the best fit for a holding post at Bayern.

Javi Martinez is a proven performer in that position, but the Spaniard is now 30 years of age.

He remains an integral part of Kovac’s plans at present, but has been linked with a return to his roots in Bilbao.

Athletic president Aitor Elizegi has claimed that he could raise the funds to bring Martinez back home this summer, telling Mundo Deportivo: “Athletic can easily raise €20 million for Javi Martinez and we have the capacity to pay the price, so from an economic point of view, that would not be a problem.”

Bayern may be open to a sale as they are seeking to freshen up an ageing squad.

Two summer additions have already been put in place, with Kante’s fellow France international Benjamin Pavard heading to Munich from Stuttgart.

He is to be joined at the Allianz Arena by countryman Lucas Hernandez, with Bayern having agreed to pay Atletico Madrid a club-record €80 million (£68m/$90m) to land the much sought-after defender.