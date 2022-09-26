Kosovo vs Cyprus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Kosovo welcome Cyprus to face them at Fadil Vokrri Stadium in a Group C2 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Kosovo vs Cyprus date & kick-off time

Game: Kosovo vs Cyprus Date: September 27, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Kosovo vs Cyprus on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Kosovo squad & team news

Second in C2, but not yet safe, Kosovo arguably have the best chance of securing their place in the third tier again next time out.

A draw will be enough, regardless of what result Northern Ireland are able to cook up against Greece.

Position Players Goalkeepers Ujkani, Muric, Bekaj Defenders Dellova, M. Kryeziu, Fazliji, Dresevic, Hadergjonaj, Aliti, Rrahmani Midfielders Emerllahu, Krasniqi, Rrudhani, Domgjoni, Muslija, Bytyqi, Loshaj, H. Kryeziu, Zeneli, Celina, Rashica Forwards Muriqi, Rashani

Cyprus squad and team news

It isn't quite must-win territory for Cyprus, remarkably - a draw would see them through if Northern Ireland were to fail to match their result against Greece.

But the only way to absolutely secure safety and dodge the relegation play-outs is to claim victory. That would vault them over Kosovo, regardless of the other game's outcome elsewhere.