'We are known for our art' - Antony fires back at critics after trademark 'spin' against Sheriff and says he 'won't stop' showboating

Manchester United winger Antony has defended his right to showboat with a message of defiance on social media.

The Brazilian did his famous trick

Was slammed online for it

Has now responded

WHAT HAPPENED? In the Europa League this week, Antony pulled off his trademark 'spin' but subsequently passed the ball out of play. It was still 0-0 at the time and United legend Paul Scholes criticised him on BT Sport, saying: "It's ridiculous. It's showboating."

WHAT THEY SAID: Antony responded on Instagram saying: "We [Brazilian players] are known for our art and I will not stop doing what brought me to where I am!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Seeing as United were level with Sheriff Tiraspol at the time, it might not have been the appropriate moment. However, Antony has referenced his Brazilian heritage as being fundamental to how he plays in his online response, while Erik ten Hag doesn't seem to mind the showboating either - so long as it's 'functional'.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY? With the World Cup on the horizon, and a place with Selecao up for grabs, the winger may be wise to defend his natural playing style if he wants to end up on the plane to Qatar.