Klopp hopes his new Liverpool contract can be 'positive sign' for Salah

Jurgen Klopp hopes his new Liverpool contract can be a "positive sign" for Mohamed Salah in his own extension negotiations with the club.

Liverpool announced that Klopp has committed to fresh terms which will keep him at Anfield until 2026 on Thursday, two years beyond the expiry date on his previous deal.

The Reds have enjoyed great success under the German, who has made plenty of shrewd signings during his six-year reign, including Egyptian forward Salah from Roma in 2017.

What has Klopp said about Salah?

Salah has hit 155 goals in 247 appearances for Liverpool since his arrival, helping the club win Premier League, Champions League and League Cup honours.

The Reds could end the campaign with an unprecedented quadruple, but the 29-year-old's contract is due to expire next summer and he has yet to reach an agreement over a renewal.

Asked if his new deal could influence Salah and Sadio Mane to extend their stays at Anfield, Klopp told a press conference: “That is more a question for the boys, what it exactly means for them but all fine, my relationship with them is great.

"My point is in life there are more important things to think about, not only who is the manager but knowing who the manager and coaching staff is an important thing because when you know what you have with other clubs where you could go, you don’t know exactly.

"There is no 100 per cent in this business but I think it is pretty likely I will stay for a little bit longer because other coaches are there at other clubs. I think it is everything is clear I this moment.

"If it is a positive sign for the boys, great, but I don’t think this will be the one decisive thing for whatever decision they want to make. It is their own life but we just wanted to guarantee that everyone who wants to be here knows what he can expect."

Klopp on Newcastle's acquisition of analysis guru

Klopp also discussed Newcastle's acquisition of Liverpool's former head of post-match analysis Mark Leyland back in December, with the two clubs set to meet in the Premier League on Saturday.

Leyland spent eight years with the Reds before being persuaded to take on a new challenge with the Saudi-backed Magpies, who have improved drastically since the turn of the year under head coach Eddie Howe.

Klopp has joked that any inside information Leyland might provide Newcastle against Liverpool won't help them secure a result this weekend, though, telling reporters: "They're on an incredible run. When our analysis meeting starts, we always see the last 10-12 results. Green is when you win, red is when you lose. It was like green, green, green then red, red, red. Then again a lot of green.

"They're obviously in a really good moment and Eddie [Howe] plays a massive part in that. They signed one of our analysts, that's for sure a big part as well I have to say. Mark [Leyland], if you see this, we will play a completely different team!

"They're doing really well and signed a few good players. That will happen in the future, 100%, with the power that Newcastle is now. There will be a lot of change, that is clear, but for this season, they made smart moves.

"They've brought in good players and just had stability. The players who were there before, where Newcastle fans probably thought, 'Oh my god, when will he leave?' They grow into a really confident figure as well. It's really good to see what little changes can make."

