No panic! Klopp reveals 'long talk' with Nunez over form & backs Liverpool striker to overcome difficult start

Jurgen Klopp has backed Darwin Nunez to overcome his slow start to life at Liverpool, and revealed he had "a long talk" with the striker this week.

Nunez has started two games since £64m move

Was late substitute against Brighton on Saturday

KIopp says he's 'really calm' about situation

WHAT HAPPENED? Nunez has started only two games following his big-money switch from Benfica in the summer, with his rhythm severely disrupted by a red card against Crystal Palace in August. The Uruguayan has not scored since the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters: "He’s good. Of course he’s still adapting, how players always adapt. New players come in and everybody talks about them and wants them to shine immediately, that happens from time to time and sometimes not.

"Only yesterday we had a long talk - well, with Pep Lijnders because my Portuguese is still not better! - and we just told him we are really calm. It’s really important in our situation that he isn’t looking like he is worrying or whatever. The team is not flying, and that makes it not easier for a striker especially not for a finisher. It’s not that we aren’t creating chances, but it’s not like everything is clicking and we put in one player and he finishes our situation off. That’s not our situation at the moment as much as I wish it would be!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp also revealed that Nunez had not started the 3-3 draw against Brighton on Saturday because of a minor hamstring issue picked up on international duty with Uruguay.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

GETTY

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Nunez will be hoping to play his part as the Reds take on Rangers at Anfield on Tuesday. Klopp's side then travel to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.