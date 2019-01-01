Klopp: English clubs won't dominate Champions League again

The Reds manager believes Premier League sides are unlikely to repeat their European dominance again this season

Despite both European titles being held by English clubs, coach Jurgen Klopp is adamant they won't be dominating the anytime soon.

Last season saw both the and Champions League final competed between Premier League teams with the Reds beating to claim the latter.

Ahead of Thursday's group draw for the upcoming Champions League campaign, Klopp stressed he sees the competition being very open and doesn't believe English teams will be replicating their dominance for a second year.

"The groups will be incredible. I have no clue who will win the Champions League," Klopp said.

"We have the same chance like everyone else, but that is all, and no I don't see us, the English teams, dominating.

"I don't think there was ever a stronger Pot 2. It is just crazy. They should all be in Pot 1, but there is not enough space there.

"I don't think there was ever a stronger Pot 3. Then Pot 4 you can get - wow!"

As reigning champions, the Reds are in Pot 1 for the draw alongside fellow Premier League sides and .

While attempting to talk down the English threat, Klopp was quick to highlight the strength of sides this season.

" now finally brought in Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho, which is like a big boost," he said.

"Look at the squad has and tell me we are stronger than them. That is incredible. They can make five changes and you think: 'Really? they didn't play last week? Why?'

"There are a lot of quality teams - will be there, PSG will be there. Whatever happens they will find solutions. ? Do you think they gave up already."

Liverpool have begun their domestic campaign with three straight wins to sit top of the Premier League but Klopp has seen his side's defending questioned with the Reds yet to keep a cleansheet.

The German has since stressed he's happy with his backline and revealed they work on their defending in a way people wouldn't expect.

Klopp also admitted this week he'll likely take a break when his time with Liverpool comes to an end with former Reds keeper Jerzy Dudek declaring Steven Gerrard looms as the only candidate to replace him.