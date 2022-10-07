Jurgen Klopp has backed Darwin Nunez to overcome his difficult Liverpool start and turn his 'exceptional' movement into goals soon.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds boss was asked about the form of his £64 million ($71m) summer signing from Benfica, with Nunez without a goal since the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters: “I think he said himself, he feels the pressure, these kind of things. He needs to calm himself down, but his movements are exceptional. If you could see him finishing in training, you’d think ‘oh my God!’. In the games, he’s in a bit of a rush and he just needs to calm down in those moments and use his full range of finishing. Not to change, just to keep going."

He added: "I really like his movements, they are really good and natural. That’s something we didn’t have before. That’s what I like and why I’m sure everything will be fine."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunez has admitted that communication is an issue as he attempts to learn English, but the 23-year-old looked a lot more comfortable as the Reds defeated Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday, and is in contention to feature at Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

DID YOU KNOW? Since joining Liverpool, Nunez is averaging a shot every 12 minutes in a red shirt.

WHAT NEXT FOR NUNEZ? Liverpool are in action on Sunday when they take on Arsenal at the Emirates. After that it's a trip to Scotland to face Rangers on Wednesday, before a home clash with Manchester City at Anfield on October 16.