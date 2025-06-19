Kieran Trippier reveals marriage to wife Charlotte ended 'over a year' ago as Newcastle defender is spotted partying with Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry in Ibiza

Kieran Trippier has revealed that his marriage ended “over a year ago”, with the Newcastle star spotted partying with Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The England international tied the knot with partner Charlotte in June 2016. Their £3.8 million family home was, however, put up for sale in 2024 amid rumours of a split. Trippier made headlines in May last year when seen lifting up a blonde call centre worker at the Cosy Joes karaoke bar on Tyneside.

THE GOSSIP

In May 2025, he was caught on camera with another mystery blonde, with videos being passed on to his wife. Trippier has since been seen partying and cosying up with reality TV star Ferry in Ibiza.

WHAT TRIPPIER SAID

Amid reports from The Sun of Charlotte seeking “legal advice” when it comes to a possible divorce, Trippier has addressed the speculation that he is generating. He posted on social media: “Myself and Charlotte separated over a year ago. I have not commented previously as it is a private matter and we want to protect our children. We ask the media to respect our privacy in the same way.”

WHAT NEXT?

Trippier has a year left to run on his contract at Newcastle, with the 34-year-old defender - who moved to St James’ Park in January 2022 - facing some big decisions regarding his future on and off the field.