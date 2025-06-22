Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele among several PSG stars to receive custom Los Angeles Lakers jerseys during Club World Cup from storied NBA franchise

The UCL and French champions released footage of their star getting Lakers jerseys as parting gifts following the end of their stay in California

WHAT HAPPENED

Paris Saint-Germain released a video across their social media platforms showcasing several first-team players receiving custom Los Angeles Lakers jerseys personalized with their names and PSG numbers. Georgian star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia received a jersey featuring his No. 7, while French winger Ousmane Dembele was presented with No. 10. Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz got No. 8, Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov received No. 39, and South Korean attacker Lee Kang-in was given No. 19 in the iconic purple and gold Lakers colors.

WHAT PSG POSTED

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The jersey exchange represents another step in PSG's strategic effort to position themselves as a global lifestyle brand beyond traditional soccer boundaries. Under Qatar Sports Investments' ownership, the French champions have pursued numerous collaborations with fashion labels, music artists, and sports franchises outside soccer. For PSG, the collaboration helps strengthen their marketing presence in the crucial North American market.

WHAT’S NEXT?

After a shock 1-0 defeat to Botafogo, PSG will face Seattle Sounders in their final group stage game of the 2025 Club World Cup on June 23, with both teams fighting to qualify for the next round.