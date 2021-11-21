Keane: If I sign on for another year with TV, I will give up dream of being a manager

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has said that he will "give up" his dream of being a manager if he signs up for another year as a television pundit.

Keane enjoyed a stellar playing career spanning between 1989 and 2006, with 12 of those years spent winning trophies on both domestic and European stages with United.

The Irishman hasn't enjoyed the same level of success in management, however, and has been out of work in the realm since leaving his last post as Nottingham Forest assistant in 2019.

What's been said?

Keane has become more well known for his work in the media than as a coach over the past three years, but he has not completely given up on getting back on the touchline.

"I definitely have that bug, that desire to go back into it," the 50-year-old has told the Sunday Times. "But maybe my career going forward will be punditry. I can’t be afraid of that.

"If it doesn’t happen, so be it. I might then have closure on it. If I sign on for another year with TV, I will give up on that dream of being a manager.”

Keane's managerial record

Keane's first head coaching role came at Sunderland, where he spent two years before being sacked with the club sitting 18th in the Premier League.

He received some credit for the way he initially guided the Black Cats back to the top flight and soon landed his next job back in the Championship at Ipswich Town, but ultimately failed to turn them into promotion contenders.

Assistant roles with the Republic of Ireland and Aston Villa followed before Keane's short stint at Forest, and he feels his record is good enough to still be considered for top roles.

“There are days where I look back on my time in Sunderland and think I did enough, Ipswich didn’t work out but there were good things there," he added. "If I was somebody else looking at my CV, I’d be going, ‘Why doesn’t he get another opportunity?’

“Is my name tarnished in boardrooms? Who knows? People say you have to play the game.

"I don’t know that game. In all my years there is nobody in the media I have a relationship with. That’s a good thing but people inside the game see it as a bad thing.

"I want people to say I was a good player, or coach or manager or pundit, because I was. No hidden agendas."

Keane's popularity as a pundit

Football fans across the country will likely be pleased if Keane ultimately ends up continuing as a pundit instead of getting back into management.

The former United captain has become well known for his outspoken views on the game and heated arguments with fellow pundits, most notably when it comes to discussing the Red Devils.

Keane recently laid into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad as they suffered a 2-0 home to defeat to arch-rivals Manchester City, saying on Sky Sports: "Look at Shaw and De Gea. What chance have you got in this game? I’ve been cross with these fellas for years.

"I give up on these players. They are international footballers! I can't understand the defending...I'm driving down here thinking 'I wonder if Man United have got a chance, they're at home'.

"They've been like this all season, giving up chances."

