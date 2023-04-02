Katie McCabe, take a bow! Arsenal complete THRILLING comeback against Man City to add another twist to WSL title race

Arsenal brought an end to Manchester City's 14-game unbeaten streak to move within three points of Manchester United at the top of the WSL.

  • Arsenal fight back to go second
  • Shaw continued fine form scoring 16th of season
  • Maanum and McCabe ensured Arsenal end City unbeaten streak

TELL ME MORE: Khadija Shaw opened the scoring inside 10 minutes with a delightful header, but it was far from plain sailing in the first half for City in a pulsating encounter. Frida Maanum kept her composure to level the scores early in the second-half, before Katie McCabe expertly found the net to add another twist to the WSL title race.

THE MVP: Despite picking up an early booking for a silly yellow card, Katie McCabe had a superb game for Arsenal. She defended astutely and fired home an absolute rocket to hand the Gunners all three points in the WSL title race.

THE BIG LOSER: After scoring a quality goal last week to throw the title race wide open, Lauren Hemp failed to have a similar impact for City here. Shaw was isolated in the second-half and Hemp was unable to create anything to help her teammate out. The England international also let a golden chance go begging before the break.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal face top of the table Manchester United next in what is likely to be a defining game toward the back end of the WSL season. Manchester City will face mid-table West Ham as they look to bounce back from a devastating defeat.

