Karim Benzema forced off injured for Real Madrid in win over Valencia

Karim Benzema was substituted with an injury an hour into Real Madrid's clash with Valencia.

Benzema injured again

Missed bulk of action pre-World Cup

Headed straight down tunnel after substitution

WHAT HAPPENED? Just as he was finding a groove of consistency after a disrupted start to the 2022-23 season, the problems returned for Benzema who was substituted off an hour into Real Madrid's 2-0 win at home against Valencia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner appeared to tweak something when unleashing a shot at Giorgi Mamardashvili's goal, bringing his night to a premature end after assisting both Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior's goals. Benzema reached for the back of his leg and was then substituted off for Rodrygo. Since the full-time whistle, it has emerged via Sergio Quirante of DAZN that Benzema felt an issue in his right thigh, with a proper assessment of the injury expected tomorrow.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Any potential injury to the 35-year-old is a huge blow for Carlo Ancelotti, who also lost Eder Militao to an injury earlier on in the same game. Benzema has nine goals in La Liga this season, but his availability proved a serious problem for Los Blancos before the World Cup, which he also missed out on.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Both the Frenchman and his manager will hope that whatever he felt tweak in his leg isn't anything too serious. A win on the night is huge for Real in staying just five points behind league leaders Barcelona after their win away to Real Betis, but Los Blancos also have a Champions League last 16 tie with Liverpool coming up this month.