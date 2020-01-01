Kane eclipses Rooney and Henry to set Premier League record

The England man's sensational showing inside the opening exchanges at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has seen him write himself into the history books

Harry Kane's blistering first-half performance for against West Ham has seen Premier League records tumble as the skipper notched up two goals and an assist inside the opening 20 minutes.

The striker was on song for Jose Mourinho's side in the opening exchanges against the Hammers, putting the spectre of an indifferent international break to rest in emphatic form as he had a hand in all three goals for the hosts.

The 27-year-old forward helped Spurs open their account inside a minute with an excellent long ball from inside his own half to find Son Heung-min out wide on the left, with the South Korean star cutting back into the box to curl a low effort past Lukasz Fabianski.

Son returned the favour only seven minutes later to tee up his team-mate just outside the visitors' penalty area, whereupon he slid the ball between fellow Three Lions man Declan Rice's legs before rifling a tidy finish in at the left post.

Kane then capped off a scintillating opening act when he doubled his tally just beyond the quarter-hour mark, rising to meet Sergio Reguilon's exquisite cross at the right post and head home.

The finish elevated the forward into esteemed company as he became the first man in almost a decade to notch up double figures in goal involvements after just the first five games of a Premier League.

With 12 in total (five goals, seven assists), he exceeded the previous records set by 's Wayne Rooney in 2011-12 and 's Thierry Henry in 2004-05.

His second goal also gave Tottenham their quickest three-goal haul in a top-flight game for over 13 years, when they clocked up three finishes inside the first 14 minutes against in August 2007.

The pair of combinations between Kane and Son also put the duo on the cusp of matching a Tottenham club record for successful link-ups in a single Premier League campaign, with eight - just one behind the full-season record of nine achieved by Teddy Sheringham and Darren Anderton in 1992-93 and 1994-95, plus Sheringham and Chris Armstrong in 1995-96.