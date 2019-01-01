Kane breaks Champions League record in Tottenham comeback

The English striker guided his side to victory after being 2-0 down at home to Olympiacos, and set a new record in the process

Harry Kane has become the fastest player to score 20 goals as he starred in 's 4-2 win against Olympiacos.

After seeing his side go 2-0 down after just 19 minutes on Tuesday, the Spurs forward buried an equaliser early in the second half before putting his side two goals up in the 77th minute.

Those two crucial strikes mean Kane has now reached 20 Champions League goals after just 24 appearances in the competition.

That impressive return has seen the 26-year-old bring up 20 goals in two fewer games than previous record holder Alessandro Del Piero and three fewer than Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Kane scored his first Champions League goal in November 2016 against and he has continued to score freely in Europe over the past three years.

In the 2017/18 campaign, the Englishman struck seven times across just seven appearances in the competition, while he added a further five last season as Spurs reached the final.

As it stands, Kane has already netted five times in the Champions League this season with Tottenham's win on Tuesday securing their spot in the knockout stages.

Jose Mourinho's side started the night in shaky fashion with Youssef El-Arabi putting the visitors ahead after six minutes before Ruben Semedo put the Greek club 2-0 up inside 20 minutes.

Spurs' comeback started just before half-time as Dele Alli struck in injury-time before Kane equalised in the 50th minute.

With all the momentum, Serge Aurier then put Tottenham ahead in the 73rd minute with Kane settling the contest with a routine header minutes later.

The result sees Spurs remain second in Group B, but move seven points clear of , who sit a distant third with one more group game to play.

Mourinho has now won both of his games in charge of Tottenham after replacing Mauricio Pochettino last week.

Article continues below

The former and boss saw his new side dispatch West Ham 3-2 in his first game in charge on Saturday.

While Spurs have now scored seven goals across just two games under Mourinho, they've now also conceded four times, with their defence an area of concern for their new manager.

Tottenham will next host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday with the club currently sitting 10th - just one place and one point ahead of the Cherries.