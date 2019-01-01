Kane becomes Tottenham's all-time leading scorer in Europe

The forward's finish against Borussia Dortmund all but sealed his side's spot in the quarter-finals as well as aplace in the record book

Harry Kane's second-half goal against not only put his side one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions Leaguebut also it all sealed another record for the forward.

Following a 3-0 first leg drubbing at Wembley, Spurs travelled to on Tuesday for the second leg of their last 16 tie with Dortmund.

The hosts pushed for a goal throughout a scoreless first half, but it was Kane who provided the breakthrough in the third minute of the second half.

Dortmund were caught napping at the back as Moussa Sissoko played in the forward, who faced Roman Weidenfeller all alone.

Kane provided a simple finish inside the near post, effectively giving Spurs a five-goal lead with less than a half to play.

The forward scored twice against in November to take his tally to 23 goals in Europe, and it was Tuesday's finish that saw him move into sole possession in Tottenham's goalscoring chart on 24 goals.

The November finishes saw him pass Martin Chivers on 22 and Tuesday's finish pushed him past former leader Jermain Defoe on 23.

Chivers is one of just three players ahead of Kane on Spurs' all-time list of finishes, with Bobby Smith and Jimmy Greaves the only other players with more goals for Tottenham in all competitions.

Kane now has a total of 14 goals in the in addition to 10 goals in the .

As well as his Champions League efforts, Kane has 16 goals and four assists in 25 Premier Leauge appearances for Spurs this season.

He also provided a goal in the , taking his total to 22 goals in all competitions this campaign.

Article continues below

Following Tuesday's match, Spurs will turn focus towards Saturday's clash with in the .

Spurs currently sit third in the league, with just three points behind in fourth place.

and are lurking just behind them with Spurs currently sitting just four points from falling out of the Champions League spots.