Kahn set to replace Rummenigge as Bayern Munich CEO

Oliver Kahn looks set to replace Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as CEO when the 63-year-old steps down in 2021.

Rummenigge has held the role since 2002, but has announced his intention to vacate his post when his current contract expires in two years.

“Yes, I will stop. This is also a good time to hand over the baton to Oli Kahn,” Rummenigge told Sky Sports.

“The plan is for Olli to succeed me. He should be trained by me. He has been a very important player in Bavaria, he has taken a second educational path and is already on the road in business. The board has already given the go-ahead and I trust Olli,” he added.

Rummenigge also outlined his plan to have Kahn work for Bayern and observe him during the next two years, but was vague on exactly what role he will carry out.

“It's important that you build an incredible network. It used to be easier, now you jump in the water and you have to swim right away, the media world is very different,” said Rummenigge.

‘I think he will end up swimming very well, and I'll hopefully go into that deserved retirement.”

Kahn himself has confirmed that he is in ‘good conversations’ with the Bayern CEO and claimed it ‘would be a gigantic challenge’ to replace the two-time Balon d’Or winner, when speaking to German broadcaster ZDF.

The former goalkeeper played for Bayern between 1994 and 2008. In that time he made over 600 appearances for the Bavarian champions and earned a reputation as one of the best stoppers on the planet.

During his time with club, Kahn won the on eight occasions, the DFB-Pokal six times and was part of the Bayern side that won the in 2001.

On an individual level, Kahn was crowned Bundesliga Goalkeeper of the Year seven times and Best European Goalkeeper four years in a row between 1999 and 2002.

He also excelled on the international stage and earned 86 German caps throughout his career. Kahn played a notable role in Die Mannschaft’s run to the 2002 World Cup final and even received the Golden Ball ahead of Ronaldo, despite falling to in the final.