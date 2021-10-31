Juventus set for week-long training retreat after Allegri admits Italian giants are 'no better' than Verona

The Juventus board has called for the squad to head into a week-long training retreat after Massimiliano Allegri's admission that the Italian giants are "no better" than Verona, who inflicted their fourth Serie A loss of the season on Saturday.

A Gio Simeone double extended Juve's winless run in the top-flight to three games, with Weston McKennie pulling back a late consolation for the visitors.

That result leaves Allegri's men languishing in ninth place, a position which the coach believes reflects their current performance level.

Juve in crisis

Goal has learned Juve officials have instructed Allegri to oversee an intensive training camp behind closed doors between Monday and Saturday, which the Italian boss has agreed to in a bid to address their recent slide.

The Bianconeri have made their worst start to a Serie A season in six years, and will now seek to rediscover their spark ahead of a crucial week of fixtures.

What has been said?

“Words are meaningless right now. We’re in a bad situation, we have to accept the reality that right now we are a mid-table team. We can get out of this situation with a little more determination and quality,” Allegri told DAZN after the Verona defeat.

“We will drag ourselves out of this situation. There’s no point feeling sorry for ourselves, that won’t help. We just need to focus on what we need to do and then things will sort themselves out.

“It’s a good squad, but things don’t always go your way in football. We have to react with pride and determination. We had to play like a team that had one point, and we did, now we have to play like a team that has 15 points.

“We realised Verona were going to make it physical and a battle for every ball, so if you don’t meet them at that level, you will lose.

“Wearing the Juventus jersey does not give us a guarantee we must beat the teams in mid-table. We have to earn every point and do it with the right attitude. Verona knew that was how they had to play in order to beat Juventus. Our mistake was assuming we were better than Verona, and right now we are not. We must be realistic.”

The bigger picture

Juve trail leaders Napoli by 13 points, a margin that could grow even greater following the pace-setters' visit to Salernitana on Sunday.

They are also four points behind Roma, who have also played a game fewer but sit in the fourth Champions League qualifying spot.

Article continues below

Allegri's charges have at least found more joy in European competition so far in 2021-22, winning all three of their Group H games to occupy top spot ahead of Champions League holders Chelsea.

They are back in action on Tuesday at home to Zenit in Turin, after which they will return to their training retreat to prepare for their next Serie A meeting with Fiorentina on November 6.

Further reading