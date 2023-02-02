Juventus vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the match between Juventus against Lazio on TV in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Juventus will host Lazio in a Coppa Italia quarter-final clash at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday.

The Bianconeri head into this fixture after suffering a 2-0 shock defeat to Monza in Serie A. They are now 30 points behind league leaders Napoli and also trail city rivals Torino by four. Nonetheless, the 14-time Coppa Italia winners will be desperate to get back on the winning track and seal a semi-final berth in the cup competition. For that, they must get back to their best as Lazio have been in good form.

Maurizio Sarri's men have won two of their last three league matches including a 4-0 rout of defending champions AC Milan. They beat Bologna 1-0 to seal a quarterfinal berth and will look to ride on the momentum to get the better of a struggling Juve.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Juventus vs Lazio date & kick-off time

Game: Juventus vs Lazio Date: February 2, 2023 Kick-off: 8:00 pm GMT / 3:00 pm ET / 1:30 am IST (Feb 3) Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin

How to watch Juventus vs Monza on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between Juventus and Inter can be watched live on Viaplay Sports 2 with live streaming available on Viaplay UK.

In India, there will be no live telecast of the match.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK Viaplay Sports 2 Viaplay UK India NA NA

Juventus team news and squad

Juventus will continue to miss Leonardo Bonucci and Arkadiusz Milik with injuries. Meanwhile, Juan Cuadrado's availability remains a doubt and is likely to sit out.

Paul Pogba will also miss out on this game as he has soreness in his flexors. However, Dusan Vlahovic is fit again and could play from the start.

Juventus possible XI: Perin; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; De Sciglio, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Kean

Position Players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders Bremer, Gatti, Rugani, Danilo, Sandro, De Sciglio. Midfielders Locatelli, Rabiot, Miretti, Fagioli, Kostic, McKennie, Paredes. Forwards Ake, Junior, Chiesa, Soule, Kean, Di Maria, Vlahovic.

Lazio team news and squad

Lazio will miss Stefan Radu with a muscle injury. However, Ciro Immobile has regained full fitness and made an appearance as a substitute against Fiorentina.

Whereas, Manuel Lazzari is also fit and ready for the 90 minutes.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Vecino; Pedro, Anderson, Zaccagni