Juventus vs Chievo: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will attempt to extend their winning streak and their lead at the top of Serie A when they return to league action

Juventus return to Serie A action on Monday when they welcome Chievo to the Allianz Stadium and they come into the game on a high after lifting the Supercoppa Italiana.

Massimiliano Allegri's side beat AC Milan in the final to secure the silverware, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the decisive goal on the way to scooping his first trophy with the club.

The Bianconeri now turn their attention back to league matters, where a win over the side propping up the rest of the division will ensure they remain out in front of Napoli, Inter and the rest of the chasing pack.

Juve met Chievo in the first game of the season back in August and, while that game was a tight affair which finished 3-2, Domenico Di Carlo's side have registered just one Serie A victory all term.

Game Juventus vs Chievo Date Monday, January 21 Time 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live online via ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be streamed live via Eleven Sports 1.

UK TV channel Online stream Eleven Sports 1 Eleven Sports 1

Squads & Team News

Position Juventus squad Goalkeepers Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Perin Defenders De Sciglio, Chiellini, Sandro, Barzagli, Bonucci, Rugani, Spinazzola Midfielders Khedira, Costa, Matuidi, Can, Bentancur Forwards Ronaldo, Dybala, Kean, Bernardeschi

Juventus XI: Perin; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Bernardeschi, Emre Can, Matuidi, D. Costa; Dybala, Ronaldo

Position Chievo squad Goalkeepers Sorrentino, Semper Defenders Tanasijevic, Barba, Cesar, Bani, Rossettini, Cacciatore, Tomovic, Jaroszynski, Rigione, Kaleba Midfielders Rigoni, Radovanovic, Leris, Kiyine, Giaccherini, Juwara, Burruchaga, Birsa, Depaoli, Vignato, Hetemaj, Bertagnoli, Karamoko Forwards Stepinski, Pucciarelli, Grubac, Dordevic, Pellissier, Meggioroni

Chievo XI: Sorrentino; Bani, Rossettini, Tomovic, Depaoli; Hetemaj, Radovanovic, Kiyine, Giaccherini; Pellissier, Meggiorini

Betting & Match Odds

Juventus are, as you'd expect, heavy favourites to win the game, with bet365 pricing them at 1/9. Chievo's chances of victory are rated slim at 20/1 and a draw is available at 9/1.

Match Preview

When Juventus came up against Chievo six months ago in Verona the hosts would have come away from the game with plenty cause for optimism, but their fortunes swiftly declined.

The visitors endured an incredible 16-game winless streak in all competitions before finally putting their first Serie A win on the board in December when they defeated Frosinone 1-0.

Forty-five points separate the two teams heading into Monday's encounter in Turin, but Allegri is wary of the opposition's new-found impetus as they attempt to avoid relegation.

"We have to be focused," Allegri told reporters ahead of the game.

"With Di Carlo at the helm, Chievo have picked up a win, five draws and one defeat and they will keep believing until the end."

Nevertheless, considering the fact that Chievo have scored just 14 goals - the same number as Ronaldo - the outlook does not look promising for the Flying Donkeys.