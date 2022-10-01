Juventus vs Bologna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Juventus against Bologna on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Juventus are well outside the top five as they host Bologna in a Serie A clash on Sunday. The Turin outfit haven't won a domestic game in over a month.

Defeated by Monza before draws against Salernitana and Fiorentina since their last Serie A win that came against Spezia back in August, Massimiliano Allegri's men are also yet to open their account in the Champions League this season after being humbled by PSG and Benfica.

Bologna will be hoping to steer away from the drop zone after a loss to Empoli ahead of the international break.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Juventus vs Bologna date & kick-off time

Game: Juventus vs Bologna Date: October 2, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 7:45pm BST / 12:15am IST (Oct 3) Venue: Juventus Stadium, Turin

How to watch Juventus vs Bologna on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between Juventus vs Bologna can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player. BT Sport also has a £25 monthly pass you can check out here.

In India, the Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sports 18 - 1 HD Voot Select

Juventus team news and squad

The international break was a welcome sight for the likes of Wojciech Szczesny, Adrien Rabiot, Alex Sandro and Manuel Locatelli allowing them to recover from their injuries and make it back to being within contention for the starting XI.

Juventus still remain without long-term absentees Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa, though, while Angel Di Maria is suspended for the tie.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Paredes, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Perin Defenders De Sciglio, Bremer, Danilo, Sandro, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani Midfielders Locatelli, McKennie, Pogba, Cuadrado, Kostic, Miretti, Rabiot, Paredes, Fagioli Forwards Chiesa, Vlahovic, Milik, Kean, Jorge, Di Maria, Soule Malvano, Ake

Bologna team news and squad

Serie A 'Player of the Month' for the month of September, Marko Arnautovic, will lead the line of attack after scoring six of Bologna's seven goals so far this season.

Musa Barrow is out injured, and one among Nicola Sansone and Joshua Zirkzee may slot in to support Arnautovic up front.

Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Lucumi; Kasius, Schouten, Dominguez, Soriano, Cambiaso; Sansone; Arnautovic