'Like a jackhammer!' - Juventus stars could 'breathe & smile again' after Antonio Conte exit, says Sebastian Giovinco

Sebastian Giovinco compared Antonio Conte to a "jackhammer" while claiming that the Juventus squad could "breath and smile" after his exit in 2014.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian tactician is known to be a tough taskmaster for his intensive training methods and the constant pressure he applies on his troops. His latest stint with Tottenham came to a bitter end after most players in the dressing room turned against him.

Giovinco, who played under Conte for three years at Juventus, has spilled the beans about his methods during his time in Turin and has accused the 53-year-old of squeezing his players dry.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He was just non-stop, like a jackhammer. I remember one time he told off Gigi Buffon for celebrating in the locker room, because we still had to keep pushing and achieve the record of 100 Serie A points. After he left, the players could breathe and smile again. We felt reborn, because we had been squeezed dry for years," he stated in an interview with Cronache di Spogliatoio.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Conte had an incredibly successful stint at Juventus as he won three successive Scudettos, two Supercoppa Italiana and also finished as a runner-up in the Coppa Italia in 2011-12. However, his methods took a toll on the players and he left just a day after the squad reconvened for pre-season training for the 2014-15 season, despite having a year left on his contract.

WHAT NEXT? After exiting Tottenham, Conte is a free agent and is currently assessing his options. It has been reported that he might return to his former stomping grounds at either Juventus or Inter, and he has also been mooted as a potential replacement for Jose Mourinho at Roma.