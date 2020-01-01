Juventus sign Chiesa on loan from Fiorentina with €40m option to buy Italy international winger

The wide player has joined up with the Bianconeri for at least the next two years having impressed for a number of seasons at his boyhood club

have completed the signing of winger Federico Chiesa.

The 22-year-old international has signed a loan deal with the Turin side, having been with the Viola since he was nine.

Andrea Pirlo’s side have taken the attacker, who has netted 34 goals in 153 outings for the Florence outfit, on an initial two-year temporary deal that has an obligatory purchase option inserted for if certain conditions are met.

Juve are set to pay €2 million (£1.8m/$2.4m) for the initial 12 months of the deal, with that figure to rise to €8m (£7.2m/$9.4m) for the second year. Meanwhile, the purchase option stands at €40m (£36m/$47m) if the deal is made permanent.

The factors that will see the deal automatically completed include Chiesa playing a certain number of games for Juve in his time at the club – a minimum of 60 per cent for at least 30 minutes – while the player will also have to amass a minimum of 10 goals and 10 assists during that period.

were among the clubs previously credited with an interest in the 19-cap Italy international, with Fiorentina chief executive officer Joe Barone confirming in May that several English clubs were "knocking at the door" to sign their young star.

“There are clubs knocking at the door for Chiesa, some of them who speak English. We’ll see. For the moment, we just need to finish the season and he is very concentrated on doing well for us,” Barone told Gazzetta dello Sport. “Chiesa has overcome his physical problems and has returned to being what everyone has already seen."

Fiorentina have made a disappointing start to their campaign, with two defeats from their three fixtures to date. After overcoming by a single goal on the opening day of the season, they succumbed to narrow losses away to then at .

Meanwhile, Juve have played only two fixtures, beating Sampdoria 3-0 before drawing 2-2 with . They were due to play at the weekend, but their opponents refused to travel after receiving health advice against it from their local authority. A decision on how that issue will be resolved has not yet been made.