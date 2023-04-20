Juventus will temporarily get 15 Serie A points back after deduction reversed on appeal in potential top-four catastrophe for AC Milan and Inter

Juventus will get 15 points back in Sere A after their deduction was temporarily undone after an appeal.

Juve set for points boost

15 points temporarily returned to Old Lady

Pushes them into top four

WHAT HAPPENED? After a major points deduction appeared to send Juventus' season spiralling into turmoil, the Bianconeri have been given a huge boost amid new legal developments surrounding their 15-point deduction. While the appeal continues, Juve will have the 15 points reinstated, though they face a new trial that could yet knock them back again.

For now, they have jumped back into the top four, ahead of Roma, AC Milan and Inter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following a testimony presented to the Collegio di Garanzia, it has been decided that the points will be temporarily reinstated, confirmed in a press release by the Italian Football Federation/FIGC. It states that appeals made by Juventus have been accepted, which completely changes the landscape of the season for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The sentence is now expected to be reformulated, per GOAL Italy, with decisions to be made by the Italian Football Federation appeals court over the next 30 days.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? While they eagerly await more positive news surrounding the outcome of their appeal, Allegri's side face a huge week on the pitch. After a trip to Sporting CP in the Europa League, they visit Naples to take on Serie A champions elect Napoli.