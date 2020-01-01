Ramsey: Juventus having more fun under Pirlo than Sarri

The Welshman starred for the Bianconeri in their win over Sampdoria and he insists there is still more to come under their new head coach

are having more fun under Andrea Pirlo compared to last season when Maurizio Sarri was in charge, according to midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Pirlo was named as Sarri's successor last month and marked his first competitive game with an impressive 3-0 win over Sampdoria last weekend.

Ramsey, who was in and out of the side last season, enjoyed arguably his best game for Juve as he created an unrivalled six chances – including an assist for Cristiano Ronaldo.

More teams

And the international revealed the mood has now changed in the dressing room on the back of iconic former midfielder Pirlo's appointment.

"We have a new coach, a new staff, new ideas and the players are very involved in this," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I think we are having more fun than last year. The training sessions are hard but there is also a little bit of joy."

Dejan Kulusevski and Leonardo Bonucci were also on target for Juventus in their opening match, but Ramsey believes there is still more to come from his side ahead of Sunday's trip to .

"We started well but we still need to improve," he said. "In this team there are many great players, who can all play and help the team reach their goals.

"I'm happy to be able to play together with these top-quality attackers."

finished just a point behind Juve last season and are expected to push the champions all the way this campaign after spending big during the close season.

Ramsey is predicting a tight battle at the top this term, adding: "Inter are a great team and have signed a lot of players. They are are one of the contenders for the Scudetto.

Article continues below

"Like , who are very strong. Milan finished last season well and started the same way. is a very tough league."

Juve will certainly be tested in their next two fixtures. They face Roma away from home on Sunday, before starting October with a home game against Napoli.

They will be boosted by the arrival of Alvaro Morata, who has joined on loan from Atletico Madrid for a second stint at the club.