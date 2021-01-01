Juventus confirm loan move for Douglas Costa to Gremio

The Brazilian, who spent this term on loan with Bayern Munich, will return to his home country after struggling to settle at another European home

Juventus midfielder Douglas Costa will return to his former club Gremio on loan, the Serie A giants have confirmed.

The 30-year-old, who spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan with Bayern Munich after falling out of favour in Turin, has sealed a move back to where he began his career, with the Campeonato Brasileiro outfit.

It brings to an end a decade-long spell in Europe that has seen him win league titles in three different countries and appear at the World Cup with the Selecao squad at Russia 2018.

What has been said?

"Douglas Costa has officially signed for Gremio on a free loan from Juventus," read an official Bianconeri statement.

"The Brazilian winger, who joined Juventus back in 2017 and spent this past season on loan at Bayern Munich, will wear the shirt of the Porto Alegre outfit until 30 June 2022."

What did Gremio say?

Despite Juve's confirmation of the deal, Gremio are still waiting to officially announce Costa's return.

President Romildo Bolzan told Goal Brazil: "Douglas' announcement may still happen this Friday. But we have to sharpen all edges of this deal, there are a few details left so we can announce the signing.

"We still must be 100 per cent sure, as some documents are still missing so we must be cautious."

Costa seals homecoming at last

The playmaker's return to his home country will surely stretch beyond the end of his year-long loan, given that his contract with Juventus will expire at the same time, paving the way for a free transfer to join Gremio for good.

It will mark an emotional comeback for a player who conquered a host of European leagues during his stay, emerging as something of an unsung hero for several leading sides.

He has endured a difficult few years since the World Cup, first falling out of favour at Juventus, before struggling to convince at former club Bayern, to whom he returned on a short-term deal.

Hansi Flick's side were uninterested in offering him a longer-term deal, paving the way instead for him to link back up with Gremio.

