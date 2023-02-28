Juventus? AC Milan? Inter? PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe reveals the ‘only’ Serie A team he would join if future transfer was put in place

Kylian Mbappe has named AC Milan as the “only” Serie A side he would consider joining if a future move to Italy were to be put in place.

World Cup winner still in France for now

Has seen a move elsewhere mooted

Remains a fan of those at San Siro

WHAT HAPPENED? An imminent switch to San Siro for the World Cup-winning Frenchman appears unlikely as he is tied to a lucrative contract at Paris Saint-Germain. If he were to part ways with the reigning Ligue 1 champions, then Real Madrid or the Premier League are considered to be his most likely landing spots.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mbappe has, however, reiterated his fondness for the Rossoneri, telling a fan at the FIFA Best ceremony in Paris that asked him to move to Serie A: “If I come, it's only AC Milan.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has previously told Gazzetta dello Sport of his penchant for Milan: “My connection with Milan is special. As a child, I had an Italian nanny and I spent a lot of time with her family, all Milan fans. So, thanks to them, I also cheered for the Rossoneri and watched a lot of Milan games.” Mbappe was also pictured in his younger years conducting an interview while wearing an AC Milan kit.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? PSG have Mbappe tied to a deal through to 2024 that includes a 12-month extension option that is yet to be triggered, with questions continuing to be asked of whether the 24-year-old – who many consider to be a Ballon d’Or winner in the making – will see out his deal in the French capital or opt to take on a new challenge elsewhere.