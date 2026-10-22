'we don't have to chase after anyone' - Jurgen Klopp sends firm warning amid Nicolo Tresoldi's Germany-Italy tug-of-war

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Germany boss Jurgen Klopp has delivered a stern message regarding the international future of Club Brugge starlet Nicolo Tresoldi. Speaking during a high-profile scouting mission, the former Liverpool manager insisted that the DFB will not beg players to represent the national team despite a looming battle with Italy for the striker's allegiance.

Advertisement

Klopp lays down the law on international recruitment

The race to secure the long-term future of Tresoldi has intensified, but Klopp is refusing to get drawn into a desperate bidding war for the young attacker. Attending the Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena, the Nationalmannschaft head coach confirmed that formal talks have taken place with the youngster, who remains eligible to represent both Germany and Italy.

Despite the high stakes involved in losing a talented prospect to a direct European rival, Klopp remained stoic about the DFB's stance. "We watch everything. We watch in Bruges, we watch in Bremen. We have spoken with Tresoldi — as has [Roberto] Mancini. This is not just aimed at Tresoldi: we don't have to chase after anyone. The boy has to make the decision at the moment when he can make it. Nico is a great boy who has undergone super development and also still has a lot of potential," he explained to Sky Sport.

The striker stalls on international future

Getty Images

Having established himself as a standout performer for Germany’s Under-21 squad, the 20-year-old striker is taking a patient approach to his international future. He recently indicated that he will postpone any definitive commitment regarding his senior allegiance until after the 2027 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, choosing to keep his focus intact through the upcoming tournament cycle.

Meanwhile, Mancini is keeping a watchful eye on the situation, eager to persuade the Sardinia-born forward to pledge his future to the Azzurri. A potential tug-of-war now looms between the player's country of birth and the nation where he developed his professional career, with Italian officials hopeful that his Mediterranean roots will ultimately tip the scales in their favor.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fullkrug remains in the frame despite age concerns

While Tresoldi represents the future, Klopp also addressed the immediate impact of veteran striker Niclas Fullkrug. The forward has enjoyed a resurgence since returning to Bremen on loan from West Ham United, finding the net with remarkable consistency at the start of the new campaign. Fullkrug’s goal-scoring exploits have forced him back into the conversation for the national team, even as Klopp considers the squad's longevity.

Related Topics

With seven goals in his first seven competitive appearances this season, the former Borussia Dortmund man remains one of Germany's most reliable finishers in the box. "Niclas Fullkrug scores one goal after another in the Bundesliga, but he is 33. That is not my fault. Long-term we have to see if that works. It works, but I am primarily happy that Niclas is back and scoring," Klopp noted.

The scouting mission at the Allianz Arena





Getty Images

Klopp’s presence in Munich was not solely focused on the striking dilemma, as he took the opportunity to observe several established and emerging DFB stars competing on the elite Champions League stage. The tactical battle between Bayern and Arsenal provided the perfect environment to assess the form of personnel who are expected to form the backbone of his squad for the next international break.

Advertisement

Key figures like Serge Gnabry, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Kai Havertz, and the highly-rated Tom Bischof were all under the microscope as Klopp continues to refine his tactical approach. The manager’s commitment to scouting "everything" from domestic matches to continental fixtures abroad suggests that no player is truly out of sight as the team builds toward future tournaments.