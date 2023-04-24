Julian Nagelsmann outlines two key requirements if he is to take vacant Tottenham job after Cristian Stellini sacking

Tottenham want Julian Nagelsmann to be the club's next permanent manager but the German will need some convincing to make the move.

More chaos at Spurs after Stellini sacking

Nagelsmann remains club's top choice

German is open to an approach

WHAT HAPPENED? Nagelsmann is at the top of Tottenham's wanted list following the sacking of acting head coach Cristian Stellini, but will only move to Spurs on two conditions. The German wants to wait until the summer to move and also wants to be certain he will have a "decisive say" in the club's transfer business, according to The Independent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Bayern boss is said to be willing to consider an approach from Spurs after withdrawing from the race to replace Graham Potter at Chelsea. Nagelsmann reportedly thought the Chelsea job was "his" but pulled out after discovering that Vincent Kompany and Mauricio Pochettino were also in the frame for the job at Stamford Bridge.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tottenham will turn to Feyenoord's Arne Slot if they can't convince Nagelsmann to head to north London. Slot has led Feyenoord to the top of the Eredivisie this season and into the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League, earning plaudits along the way for his team's attractive brand of attacking football.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham have confirmed that Ryan Mason has been placed in charge of the club following Stellini's sacking. The team return to Premier League action at home to Manchester United on Thursday.