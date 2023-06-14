'I'm leaving as a man' - Jude Bellingham bids emotional farewell to Borussia Dortmund after sealing €103m Real Madrid transfer

Jude Bellingham has bid a fond farewell to Borussia Dortmund after sealing a €103 million (£88m/$112m) move to Real Madrid.

WHAT HAPPENED? Borussia Dortmund announced Jude Bellingham's move to Real Madrid for a record fee of €103m on Wednesday. The 19-year-old midfielder penned an emotional message to thank the club and fans for their love and support.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I cannot thank this club enough for everything it’s done for me. The opportunities, the experiences, the highs and even the lows. All of it has been part of what has been a great development both as a human and a player. I am honoured to have represented this football club as often as I have, I’d like to thank all the players, managers, bosses and members of staff that have played a role in my time at the club. I’ll always keep a place for BVB in my heart and will never forget the impact the values of the club has had on my life," wrote Bellingham in his message.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Los Blancos have lost a number of heavyweights from their dressing room this summer as Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio all left the club. With the eventual departure of veterans Luka Modric and Toni Kroos looming, Real have secured one of the most highly sought-after midfield talents in the world in Bellingham.

He is a part of Madrid's new strategy of securing young talents and joins the youthful midfield contingent of Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? Bellingham is set to continue his rehabilitation following a knee injury and will miss England's upcoming friendlies. He will be ready to join Los Blancos next season.