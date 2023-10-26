Jude Bellingham confirms he's fit for El Clasico and sends out warning to Barcelona ahead of crunch clash

In a rousing interview ahead of El Clasico, Jude Bellingham has insisted he will be fit for the highly-anticipated clash at the top of La Liga.

El Clasico taking place this Saturday

Bellingham confirms he's fit for derby day

Warns Barcelona he'll have fun in game

WHAT HAPPENED? The Englishman has had a sensational start to life at Real Madrid, and a recent interview with RTVE will ease the minds of any fans concerned about whether he'll be available for the club's high-profile clash against Barcelona on Saturday. As well as insisting he's fit for the match, Bellingham also took the opportunity to talk up his team and intimidate Madrid's rivals ahead of the big fixture.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I feel good after the last Champions League match in Braga. I know the impact that El Clasico has among the fans, the media and football in general and I feel, at the same time, the responsibility towards the club and the fans for getting the three points," he said. "We have a squad with a lot of quality and I envision a victory for my team if we do everything we know how to do. I'm really excited and looking forward to the moment. It's a rival we respect a lot. I'm very excited and it's interesting personally. I'm going to have a lot of fun."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Bellingham interview comes after doubt was cast on the 20-year-old's fitness earlier this week. After netting the winner in a Champions League match against Braga, the midfielder went off in the 89th minute with an apparent knock, sparking speculation about the injury. The news that he'll be available this weekend is huge given the impact the former BVB star has had on La Liga; after scoring 11 goals in 12 appearances for Madrid, his explosive start has caused one former Galactico to suggest that Bellingham could end up being "better than Zidane".

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MADRID? Bellingham and Co. will be looking to hit their rivals with an early blow in the title race after Barcelona's comfortable La Liga win last season. Ancelotti's side underperformed last campaign, but the addition of Bellingham has revitalised the team and they currently sit top of the table with 25 points from 10 games. El Clasico offers Madrid an opportunity to open up some space ahead of Barca, who are just a point behind them.