'Definitely one you think about' - Jude Bellingham reveals Ballon d'Or dream after stunning start to Real Madrid career

Jude Bellingham admits he has dreamt about being a Ballon d'Or winner for a long time after Gary Lineker said he will pick up the award one day.

Bellingham on fire for Madrid

Backed to win Ballon d'Or one day

Midfielder flattered by Lineker's praise

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham continued his stunning start to life at Madrid with a match-winning brace to beat rivals Barcelona 2-1 in the first Clasico of the season. Those were his 12th and 13th goals for Los Blancos in all competitions since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old is one of the best players in world football right now and now-retired striker Lineker believes he is a Ballon d'Or winner in waiting.

WHAT THEY SAID: The England international told CBS Sports Golazo on Monday night: "It [El Clasico] was a fun one, wasn't it? Really happy to play in it, really emotional game for me, watching them as a child, so to play in one and help win one is really special.

"I still get goosebumps talking about it [on playing for Real Madrid] now. It is the biggest club in the world and I am just so proud to wear that shirt."

Article continues below

When told Lineker said he would be a Ballon d'Or winner in 2028, a flattered Bellingham replied: "It wasn't me, was it? Ah, well, that's very nice of him. For me, it's all about the team awards but it is definitely one you think of when you are a kid."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham can do no wrong for Madrid at present. So far, he has made his £89 million ($112m) transfer look like a bargain. With him in the team, they are primed to win back La Liga, as they are top of the league, and will be contenders to win the Champions League again.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham's Madrid are next in La Liga action on Sunday against Rayo Vallecano.