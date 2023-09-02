Juanma Lillo gives Jack Grealish injury update as injured Man City star may miss England matches

Manchester City assistant coach Juanma Lillo hinted that Jack Grealish could miss England upcoming matches due to a thigh injury.

Grealish out of action with thigh injury

Missed game against Fulham

Could miss international fixtures

WHAT HAPPENED? Grealish was not part of the matchday squad against Fulham on Saturday as the English star was carrying a thigh injury. After the game, Lillo suggested that Grealish could miss England's matches during the international break as he is yet to recover from his injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Lillo said: "It’s going to be difficult for Jack to make it, but I’m not a doctor and it will be difficult for me to explain."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gareth Southgate named a 26-member England squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying game against Ukraine and a friendly clash against Scotland. Grealish has been included for now but a final call will be taken by the Three Lions' boss before taking a final call.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Southgate side face Ukraine on September 9 in a Euro 2024 qualifying game and three days later they will face Scotland in an international friendly.