Joy for Vincent Kompany! Burnley crowned Championship title winners following derby-day victory over Blackburn

Matt O'Connor-Simpson
|
Blackburn Burnley Getty Images
BurnleyChampionshipBlackburn Rovers vs Burnley

Vincent Kompany's Burnley secured the Championship title on Tuesday courtesy of a derby-day victory over Blackburn Rovers.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Clarets clinched an immediate return to the Premier League earlier this month by beating Middlesbrough, and they have now also sealed the top spot in the division.

Burnley entered the game nine points clear of second-placed Sheffield United, but as the Blades still have four games left, it was necessary for Kompany's men to win at Ewood Park to secure the trophy on Tuesday.

🏆 TOP STORY: James & Mount injury updates suggest season could be over

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Is Pochettino the right man for Chelsea?

🚨 MUST READ: Are Barca really Messi's only European option?

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For a long time, it seemed that the breakthrough would not come. However, in the 66th minute Manuel Benson produced a moment of magic, cutting inside and curling an unstoppable effort into the top corner of the net.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Burnley 2022-23Getty ImagesBurnley Blackburn 2022-23Getty ImagesVincent Kompany Burnley 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Burnley will have already been preparing for life in the top flight and they will be hoping that Kompany is along for the ride. The Belgian, who has been heavily praised for his work at Turf Moor this season, is said to be one of Tottenham's top targets for their vacant managerial position.

Editors' Picks