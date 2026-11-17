Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich has highlighted the effectiveness of their high-pressing strategy after thrashing the Netherlands 5-0. Kimmich praised the team's dominant second-half display as they secured top spot in Group A2.
Dominant display secures group victory
Germany delivered an exceptional statement performance in their final UEFA Nations League group match, crushing the Netherlands 5-0 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Playing a pivotal role in central areas, Joshua Kimmich helped orchestrate a tactical masterclass that saw Jurgen Klopp's side overturn a half-time lead into a rout.
The comprehensive victory lifted Germany past Greece and the Netherlands into first place in Group A2, guaranteeing a seeded spot in the March quarter-finals.
Executing the high-press strategy
Speaking after the match, Kimmich explained how pre-match tactical instructions to press aggressively high up the pitch paid massive dividends throughout the 90 minutes.
"We wanted to press high up the pitch today. We won the ball high up the pitch a lot of times," Kimmich stated.
"The first two goals were unbelievable strikes. We played really well."
The midfielder's positional flexibility in central areas allowed Germany to constantly win second balls and sustain pressure.
Overcoming a nervy start
Kimmich admitted that the opening period presented challenges as both sides battled for control, but noted that Germany's composure grew significantly after the interval.
"The first half was a bit nervy, but the second half was really fantastic from our perspective," Kimmich reflected.
"In the second half, we were calmer and more attacking. That’s how we managed to win the ball back in promising positions."
Fresh start and clear direction
Reflecting on the wider context of the international break, Kimmich expressed optimism about the team's trajectory following a turbulent period after the World Cup.
"Of course, it’s been a turbulent day, marked by our poor World Cup. Now, we’ve got a fresh start and a new squad," Kimmich added.
"During this international break, we’ve played well twice. You can see the direction that our style of football is heading in."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.