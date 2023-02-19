‘He is very bad’ – Jose Mourinho trolls Iker Casillas over Real Madrid benching as World Cup-winning goalkeeper prepares to grace the Kings League

The old wounds between Iker Casillas and Jose Mourinho have seemingly opened up ahead of the former Real Madrid goalkeeper's return between the posts.

Casillas to play in Kings League

Mourinho's droll message

Streamer Llanos to take penalty

WHAT HAPPENED? There was a shock announcement on Saturday night as Casillas announced he was making a goalkeeping comeback of sorts. The 41-year-old will take the field on Sunday for '1K Futbol' — the Kings League franchise of which the World Cup winner is chairman. Casillas will be facing streamer Ibai Llanos's 'Porcinos FC', with a side attraction seeing the legendary 'keeper facing a penalty from Llanos.

WHAT THEY SAID: The announcement caused much amusement on the Kings League Twitch stream. Superstars such as David de Gea, Cesc Fabregas and Jordi Alba were happy to provide some constructive advice for the streamer but it was a video message from Casillas' former manager and erstwhile nemesis that brought the house down. "If I put him on the bench, it was for a reason. You have a very easy penalty," trolled Mourinho.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casillas and Mourinho have had a difficult relationship since the Portuguese dropped the club legend in 2012. It was an unusual moment to bring up the most controversial benching in Real Madrid history, but there did seem to be a pantomime element at play.

WHAT NEXT FOR CASILLAS? The content will no doubt be in full flow on the Kings League Twitch channel this afternoon as Porcinos and 1K face off at 4pm (GMT) on Sunday.