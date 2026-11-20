Mourinho shuts down JJ Gabriel question
Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho refused to be drawn on JJ Gabriel when pressed about the young player's situation. The youngster continues to train in Madrid while waiting for FIFA to sign off on his move from Manchester United.
Mourinho kept his answer brief and direct, drawing a clear line between his daily squad and players outside his immediate working group. He gave no timeline or assessment of the pending switch.
Focus stays on squad players
Mourinho explained that his connection is built with the players he coaches every day on the training pitch. Without a day-to-day working relationship, he sees no reason to offer a public view.
"I have nothing to say. I have no feeling," Mourinho said. "I have feeling with my players, with those I work with every day, with those who are at my disposal. I have no feeling with players who don't work with me."
A demanding squad-building reality
Mourinho's stance reflects a wider focus on managing the players already available to him across a crowded fixture list. With Real Madrid juggling La Liga, the Champions League and domestic cup duties, day-to-day readiness takes precedence over outside transfer talk.
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The coach has repeatedly emphasised building a deep group of options rather than dwelling on external storylines. Until paperwork and approvals are finalised elsewhere, his attention stays on current squad members.
Waiting on FIFA clearance
JJ Gabriel continues training in Madrid as he waits for FIFA to complete its sign-off on the transfer from Manchester United. Any official club role or integration into Real Madrid's setup depends on that regulatory clearance coming through.
In the meantime, Mourinho and his staff press ahead with preparations for their upcoming matches on the pitch.