Jorginho expected to leave Chelsea when his contract expires in the summer

Jorginho is expected to leave Chelsea in the summer upon the expiry of his contract, with negotiations over a new deal at an impasse.

Jorginho set to leave Chelsea

Contract expires in the summer

Joined Chelsea in 2018

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Italy international midfielder joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018, but having spent four seasons with the Premier League club he is now set to head for pastures new as his deal runs down, according to The Athletic. A renewal is not forthcoming, and it is expected that he will move on.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 31-year-old has appeared in 19 matches for Chelsea in all competitions in 2022-23, scoring thrice. Jorginho has won four trophies with the Blues, the most notable being the Europa League in the 2018-19 season and the Champions League in 2021.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Graham Potter will be on the look out for a midfielder once the Italian star leaves. Chelsea are among those interested in Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and West Ham United's Declan Rice.

STORY IN A PHOTO:

Jorginho's time at Chelsea is coming to an end.

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea resume their journey in the Premier League on December 27 when they take on Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.