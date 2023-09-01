Jordi Alba confirms retirement from Spain duty after joining Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami

Jordi Alba has retired from international football with Spain after joining former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in the summer.

Alba calls time on international career

Has 93 international caps

Scored nine goals for Spain

WHAT HAPPENED? The left-back has decided to quit playing for La Roja after making 93 appearances and scoring nine goals. He led his national team in their UEFA Nations League victory earlier in 2023 and was part of the squad that lifted the European Championship in 2012, scoring in the final against Italy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alba followed the footsteps of Messi and joined Inter Miami in the summer where he is playing alongside former Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets as well. He has established himself as a key member of the squad and after winning the Leagues Cup, the defender is on the verge of winning the US Open Cup as The Herons have already sealed a final berth.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “At 34 years old, Jordi Alba puts an end to this great international career. From the Royal Spanish Football Federation, eternal gratitude for this brilliant path. Thanks, Jordi,” the Spanish football federation said in a statement.

WHAT NEXT? Alba retires as a true Spain legend after having represented his country at three World Cups, three European Championships, the London Olympic Games and a Confederations Cup.