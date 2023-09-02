WATCH: How's your luck?! Jordan Pickford scores comical own goal against Sheffield United as ball cannons in off his back

- Pickford unlucky to concede
- Ball cannoned off his back
- Gave Blades a 2-1 lead
WHAT HAPPENED? Pickford was unfortunate to score an own goal on the stroke of half-time. Cameron Archer took aim from range and hit the post, but his shot cannoned out and struck the England goalkeeper on the back, then trickled over the line. The goal gave the Blades a 2-1 lead before half-time, although Arnaut Danjuma equalised early in the second half.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Everton have struggled immensely thus far this season and came into the game without a point on the board. Such an unfortunate concession perhaps sums up their difficulties.
WHAT NEXT? Everton are next in action next weekend, against Arsenal.
