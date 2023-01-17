Jonathan David reacts to Chelsea transfer talk as Canada star sees move to Stamford Bridge speculated on

Jonathan David admits that interest from Chelsea is “flattering”, with the Canada international forward waiting to see “what the future holds”.

Striker starring in France for Lille

Graced the 2022 World Cup

Being linked with teams in England

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old, who continues to catch the eye for Ligue 1 side Lille at present, is said to be a long-standing target for Premier League heavyweights from Stamford Bridge. Speculation such as that is nothing new for David, as he has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in the recent past, and he is reading little into the rumours for now as he has no links to current Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

WHAT THEY SAID: David has told Capital Football after being informed that Potter is a big fan of his talents: “It's flattering when you are praised but personally I don't know him. The Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the world, let's see what the future holds.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: David, who helped his country to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, has netted 13 times across all competitions for Lille this season and now has 45 goals to his name from 116 outings for the French outfit. He added on his targets for the rest of the campaign: “I want to score as many goals as possible, not necessarily 20. If I can go much higher, I'll do that. But I take it game by game.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? It is considered to be only a matter of time before David is lured away from Lille in a big-money deal, with Premier League suitors seemingly lining up to offer him a shot at life in the English top flight.