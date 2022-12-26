Joao Felix to Chelsea? Race to sign Atletico Madrid star takes another turn as Blues eye January loan deal

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Joao Felix this January and are exploring a loan deal, according to a new report.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Talk has continued to heat up over Felix's potential departure from Atletico, with Los Rojiblancos willing to sell the Portuguese forward as early as the January transfer window. Amid reports linking him with a move to the Premier League, the Telegraph reports that Chelsea have emerged as potential buyers, seeking a loan deal with either an option or an obligation to buy Felix.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix starred for Portugal at the World Cup despite them being dumped out in the tournament's quarter-final and has been considered one of the best young talents in world football for a number of years. The report states Atleti are willing to sell at the right price as Felix has fallen out of favour under Diego Simeone, while Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly is prepared to move quickly to get a deal over the line.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Atleti are looking to recoup the £113 million they parted with to sign the 23-year-old in 2019, with many believing the club's cautious style of play has hampered him over the years and reduced his effectiveness.

THE VERDICT: Despite still being just 23, now feels like as good a time as ever for Felix to find a new challenge. While it hasn't quite gone his way since moving to Madrid, he has made it clear on a number of occasions the talent he possesses. Whether or not he can come in and immediately correct Chelsea's lack of firepower in front of goal is questionable, however.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? While speculation rumbles on over Felix, Chelsea and Potter must keep attention on their return to Premier League action against Bournemouth on December 27.