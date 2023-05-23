Joao Felix has dropped a major hint over his Chelsea future, insisting he has "loved" playing for the Blues.

Felix's loan spell is ending

Chelsea linked with second loan move

Player has hailed his short-term spell

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international is due to return to Atletico Madrid in the summer, and Chelsea have been linked with a second loan bid to sign him, as Atletico are demanding €100 million (£86m/$107m) to let him leave permanently.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a video posted on social media, Felix said: "I don't know yet my future, but these four or five months, I've loved it. It's a top club. Everyone in the club was very good to me. My team-mates, unbelievable. I really like to be here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Chelsea have struggled this season, Felix has made 11 starts in the league since arriving in January and has scored four goals. The Blues are planning for the summer and are set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager; it remains to be seen how the Argentine views Felix.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Felix will have to make a decision over his future, with Newcastle, who have secured qualification to the Champions League, linked with a potential swoop.