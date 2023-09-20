Explained: Why Joao Felix's electric form means Barcelona may struggle to sign the Atletico Madrid loanee on a permanent basis

Barcelona might reportedly find it difficult to sign Joao Felix permanently from Atletico Madrid despite his electric form for the Blaugranas.

Felix signed on loan from Atletico

Has been in terrific form for Barca

No purchase option could hurt the Catalans

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward was signed on a season-long loan from Atletico on the deadline day of the summer transfer window. However, the deal does not include an obligation to buy clause which could hurt Barcelona in the long term, especially given his current vein of form.

Felix opened the scoring against Betis in a 5-0 rout and went on to take centre stage in the Champions League opener against Antwerp with two goals and one assist. But since his loan deal does not have a mandatory buy option, Atletico will look to sell him to the highest bidder next summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Enrique Cerezo, president of Atletico, would hope to raise at least €100 million (£86.43m/$106.82m) from the sale, a price tag that Barcelona cannot afford given their dire financial conditions.

On the contrary, if Felix slows down at the business end of the season then it is likely to affect the team's performance and Xavi might end up not fulfilling the silverware objectives of the club.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Nonetheless, Barcelona will hope that Felix continues to produce the goods on the pitch as they look to defend their La Liga title. The Catalan club have a busy schedule ahead as they are set to play Celta Vigo and Mallorca on September 23 and 26, respectively before they host Sevilla three days later.