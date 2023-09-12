A fresh start for Joao Cancelo? Barcelona loanee insists he will do whatever Xavi asks of him following fallouts with Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola

Joao Cancelo says he is willing to play anywhere that Barcelona coach Xavi wants him to as he outlined his ambition since joining the club on loan.

Cancelo on loan at Barcelona

Willing to play wherever Xavi wants

Says Barca are his "dream club"

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese full-back made the temporary switch from Manchester City in the summer transfer window and has spoken of his desire to "achieve great things" at the his "dream club".

WHAT THEY SAID: "The coach gives me a little freedom and I like that. I feel comfortable playing inside but also out wide. I will adapt to everything he asks of me," he told Sport.

He added: "I always want to play with the Barca shirt and show the fans and the people who believed in me how difficult it was to get to Barca. I want to achieve great things with this club because it's where I've always dreamed of being. It's a dream club, all my friends know it, all my idols played for Barca."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo lost his place in the City squad last season after a reported falling out with coach Pep Guardiola. Barcelona tried to take him on loan in January, but Xavi revealed that their attempts were blocked by City. He was loaned to Bayern Munich instead, but the German giants opted against triggering an option to buy him on a permanent basis as he fell out of favour at the club.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CANCELO? The Portugal international will hope to make his home debut for Barcelona when they host Real Betis on Saturday.